Five AI and Data Science Trends That Matter for 2025

Beyond the headlines about generative AI, what shifts should leaders be paying attention to? In this brief video, AI experts Thomas H. Davenport and Randy Bean break down the key trends already reshaping how organizations operate.

What are the AI trends that will matter most in the year ahead? In this insightful conversation, two leading experts cut through the hype to identify the shifts that will reshape how organizations operate. Drawing from their latest research, Thomas H. Davenport and Randy Bean break down five key trends that leaders need to understand now.

In this video, they discuss:

How to grapple with both the promise and hype around agentic AI.

Why organizations must measure the ROI of their AI investments.

The ongoing challenges of building a data-driven culture.

The renewed importance of managing unstructured data.

The still-evolving roles and reporting structures for data and AI leadership.

Their informed perspectives can help leaders separate genuine opportunities from hype and gain valuable insights on implementing AI responsibly and effectively.

To learn more about the AI trends that will matter most in the year ahead, read the full article “Five Trends in AI and Data Science for 2025.”

Video Credits

Thomas H. Davenport is the President’s Distinguished Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College, the Bodily Bicentennial Professor of Analytics at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, and a fellow of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy.

Randy Bean is an adviser to Fortune 1000 organizations on data and AI leadership and the author of Fail Fast, Learn Faster: Lessons in Data-Driven Leadership in an Age of Disruption, Big Data, and AI (Wiley, 2021).