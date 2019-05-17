Understanding how customers behave online is central to e-commerce success.

As consumers have shifted their spending to online and mobile, e-tailers must pay ever greater attention to online behavior when buyers navigate product sites. In response, researchers are developing an in-depth understanding of how website features and information affect consumer behavior.

Please join Prabuddha De, Yu Jeffrey Hu, and Mohammad S. Rahman, authors of the recent MIT SMR article, “Avoid These Five Digital Retailing Mistakes,” as they share their research into buyers’ online behavior and their guidelines for e-tailing success.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

What drives the effect of search technology on sales.

How to derive economic returns from recommendation systems.

Why it is important to separate product facts from product “impressions” to control returns.

How to leverage digital traces left by consumers to reap the most benefits.

