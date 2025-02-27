Five Interview Questions GenAI Can’t Answer

When candidates give suspiciously perfect answers, how can hiring managers distinguish between genuine expertise and AI assistance? In this short video, leadership adviser Navio Kwok shares tips for identifying real capabilities in the age of generative AI.

In this video, you’ll learn:

Why traditional interviewing approaches need updating for the AI era.

How to use strategic follow-up questions to reveal authentic knowledge.

Techniques for distinguishing between memorized and internalized expertise.

Ways to assess a candidate’s ability to adapt and think critically.

These techniques can help hiring managers make better decisions in an increasingly complex recruitment landscape.

Video Credits

Navio Kwok is a leadership adviser at Russell Reynolds Associates.

M. Shawn Read is the multimedia editor at MIT Sloan Management Review .