In the digital world, we need leadership models that apply across genders and cultures.

If we ask you to envision a typical organizational leader, do you think of someone extroverted? Glib? Tall? Most of us realize those stereotypes are behind us. What companies need now is a new kind of leader — one who emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and inclusivity.

Please join MIT SMR author Amit Mukherjee as he discusses how digital technologies have reshaped organizations and work and what this means for today’s leaders. His research identifies the mindsets, behaviors, and actions leaders need to pursue in this digital era.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Why leadership in globally dispersed organizations must be inclusive.

How to collaborate in a multipolar world of networked organizations, working with colocated and non-colocated colleagues.

Why you must lead for creativity instead of productivity.

How to guard against unthinking assumptions.

