Four Tips for Staying Ahead of AI Disruption

In this brief video, IT leader Dr. John Halamka of the Mayo Clinic shares four strategies for leaders navigating the tumultuous age of AI.

Feeling overwhelmed by the pace of change in the world of AI? Most of your peers are right there with you. In this insightful interview, MIT Sloan Management Review ’s editor in chief Abbie Lundberg sits down with Dr. John Halamka, a veteran health care and IT leader who is currently president of the Mayo Clinic Platform (and a member of MIT SMR ’s advisory board). Halamka shares pragmatic advice for leaders on dealing with the evolving risks and opportunities related to artificial intelligence.

Halamka discusses:

Selecting low-risk AI use cases.

Managing the tension between embracing change and maintaining stability.

Using AI to help address workforce challenges like hiring and retention.

Aligning AI solutions with core organizational needs.

Drawing on his experiences with AI at the Mayo Clinic, Halamka shares valuable takeaways that will benefit leaders in all industries.

Video Credits

Dr. John Halamka is the Dwight and Dian Diercks president of the Mayo Clinic Platform.

Abbie Lundberg is the editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review .