Return on generative AI investments requires a systematic approach to analyzing appropriate use cases.

Companies are making significant investments in generative AI, but many are still looking for returns on that spending. The challenge is to identify LLM use cases where new efficiencies outweigh the cost and risk of the tools. Rama Ramakrishnan’s practical framework for evaluating use cases provides a systematic way to determine where LLMs can provide a return on investment.

In this webinar, you will learn:

The current limitations of LLMs and practices to improve readability.

What goes into the generative AI cost equation — understanding and assessing both direct and indirect costs of using the technology.

How to assess processes and tasks to find where meaningful efficiencies can be gained.