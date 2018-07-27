A 2018 research survey found that companies see competitors gearing up for big data and AI success — and that’s fueling their investment in similar capabilities.
After years of hope and promise, 2018 may be the year when artificial intelligence (AI) gains meaningful traction within Fortune 1000 companies. This is a key finding of NewVantage Partners’ annual executive survey, which finds that investment in big data and AI are increasing rapidly, though ROI remains elusive.
In this webinar, Randy Bean, CEO of NewVantage Partners and author of “How Big Data and AI Are Driving Business Innovation in 2018,” discusses the findings from the 2018 study of Fortune 1000 companies, gives examples, and shares his thoughts on the current and future states of big data and artificial intelligence implementation among leading business organizations.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- Why gaps continue between what leaders say they are doing with big data and AI and what they are actually doing
- Why big data and AI implementation can take far longer than companies anticipate
- Why a combined short-term/long-term strategy for big data and AI is essential
- How to “innovate around the edges” to achieve big data and AI success
