Webinar

How Digital Transformation Disrupts Legacy Leaders

Michael Schrage, Benjamin Pring, and Allison Ryder Future of Leadership in the Digital Economy Runtime 0:57:13

Topics

Future of Leadership in the Digital Economy

Digitalization and other critical factors are transforming what it means to be a great leader in a new environment. Discover the cultural and strategic shifts organizations must embrace to prepare their leaders to succeed.

In Collaboration With

Cognizant
See All Articles in This Section

What to Read Next

  1. 2021 Future of Leadership Report: Leadership’s Digital Transformation

  2. What We’ve Learned So Far About Blockchain for Business

  3. How Good Citizens Enable Bad Leaders

  4. Winter 2021 Issue

Hear the key findings from the MIT SMR-Cognizant 2021 Future of Leadership Global Executive Survey and Research Report.

Digitalization has won, but has leadership lost? Our research strongly suggests that ongoing digital transformation fundamentally challenges how leaders are seen, experienced, and understood by their workforce. Effective leadership must be better balanced with affective leadership that openly embraces greater purpose, transparency, and authenticity.

Watch this webinar, which is based on the recent report, “Leadership’s Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully in an Era of Context Collapse,” to learn:

  • Leadership best practices from companies including Starbucks, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Best Buy, and Delta Air Lines.
  • How leaders can — and should — credibly and authentically make purpose an organizing principle for engaging colleagues and associates. The speakers introduce an NPS-like metric as a simple, fast, and powerful conversation starter.
  • How data-driven leaders can invest in greater self- and situational awareness using an “affective” digital dashboard.
  • How leaders can visualize their networks, which offers powerful insight into leadership style and substance — not to mention a demonstrable reality check on DEI issues.

Topics

Future of Leadership in the Digital Economy

Digitalization and other critical factors are transforming what it means to be a great leader in a new environment. Discover the cultural and strategic shifts organizations must embrace to prepare their leaders to succeed.

In Collaboration With

Cognizant
See All Articles in This Section

About the Authors

Michael Schrage is a research fellow at the MIT Sloan School of Management’s Initiative on the Digital Economy, where he does research and advisory work on how digital media transforms agency, human capital, and innovation. Benjamin Pring cofounded and leads Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work. He is a coauthor of a number of bestselling and award-winning books on how new technologies are changing the future of work. Allison Ryder is the senior project editor of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

, , , , , , , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.