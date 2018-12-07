Moving away from legacy systems is not a technology problem.
Leading an organization through digital transformation is an uncharted journey for most of us. Moving away from legacy systems, processes, and operations to a digital model requires a steady strategic hand. Too many companies approach this transformation as a technology issue when it’s really a people and processes issue.
Please join Gerald C. Kane and Anh Nguyen Phillips, coauthors of MIT SMR’s report, “Coming of Age Digitally,” for a discussion on the steps leaders can take to prepare for and execute digital transformation of the organization.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- Which functional areas have the greatest success in leading digital progress.
- Why technology shouldn’t be the key focus of your digital transformation effort.
- How to align digital and overall strategy for smoother transitioning off legacy systems.
- Why the C-suite’s digital leadership is essential (to a point).
Add a comment
You must sign in to post a comment.
First time here? sign up for a free account: comment on articles and get access to many more articles.