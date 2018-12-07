Webinar

How Do You Lead Digital Transformation?

Gerald C. Kane, Anh Nguyen Phillips, and Ally MacDonald
Runtime 1:00:49

Moving away from legacy systems is not a technology problem.

Leading an organization through digital transformation is an uncharted journey for most of us. Moving away from legacy systems, processes, and operations to a digital model requires a steady strategic hand. Too many companies approach this transformation as a technology issue when it’s really a people and processes issue.

Please join Gerald C. Kane and Anh Nguyen Phillips, coauthors of MIT SMR’s report, “Coming of Age Digitally,” for a discussion on the steps leaders can take to prepare for and execute digital transformation of the organization.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • Which functional areas have the greatest success in leading digital progress.
  • Why technology shouldn’t be the key focus of your digital transformation effort.
  • How to align digital and overall strategy for smoother transitioning off legacy systems.
  • Why the C-suite’s digital leadership is essential (to a point).

Copyright © Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1977-2018. All rights reserved.

Permission is required to copy or distribute MIT Sloan Management Review articles.

Buy permissions here: https://sloanreview.mit.edu/video/how-do-you-lead-digital-transformation/