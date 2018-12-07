Moving away from legacy systems is not a technology problem.

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569a363&cb=563864022"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367209&cs=514356569a363&cb=563864022" border="0" alt=""></a>

Leading an organization through digital transformation is an uncharted journey for most of us. Moving away from legacy systems, processes, and operations to a digital model requires a steady strategic hand. Too many companies approach this transformation as a technology issue when it’s really a people and processes issue.

Please join Gerald C. Kane and Anh Nguyen Phillips, coauthors of MIT SMR ’s report, “Coming of Age Digitally,” for a discussion on the steps leaders can take to prepare for and execute digital transformation of the organization.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Which functional areas have the greatest success in leading digital progress.

Why technology shouldn’t be the key focus of your digital transformation effort.

How to align digital and overall strategy for smoother transitioning off legacy systems.

Why the C-suite’s digital leadership is essential (to a point).

Email Updates on Digital Culture & Strategy Get monthly email updates on platforms, digital leadership, digital transformation, and ethics. Sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy