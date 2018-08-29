How Innovative Mergers Are Shaping Health Care Delivery

A conversation with Regina Herzlinger, the Nancy R. McPherson Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School.

Two decades ago, consumers often hesitated to share personal information when shopping online. But the digital landscape has shifted, with retailers moving quickly and innovatively to provide the fast, highly personalized experience customers now expect.

Innovation and disruption are also transforming the health care industry, with new, unlikely collaborators teaming up to deliver high-quality, low-cost care to customers. Regina Herzlinger, the Nancy R. McPherson Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and an expert in health care delivery and innovation, discusses the recent collaborations between health care retailers and insurers, such as the acquisition of Aetna by CVS and Walmart’s partnership with Humana. She explains what managers can learn from health care’s transformation.

Some highlights from the discussion include:

How personalized experiences are starting to play a major role in the way regional health systems deliver care

Why hospitals and providers must innovate, as retailers and insurers are doing

How primary care will evolve as outpatient settings become the focus for managing chronic diseases

