How to Build an Ethical AI Culture

When building AI solutions, organizations need to embed ethics into the process early — and make AI ethics part of everyday work.

AI ethics can’t be just a set of policies or a follow-up project. When building AI solutions, organizations need to embed ethics into the process from an early stage — and ensure teams and individuals are engaged in ethical AI as a part of everyday work. That’s according to the research of MIT SMR columnist and Babson professor Tom Davenport, coauthor of Working With AI: Real Stories of Human-Machine Collaboration (MIT Press, 2022).

In this webinar, you will learn:

How to identify AI’s ethical issues at an early development stage.

Why data ethics and AI ethics go hand in hand.

Key lessons from companies such as Scotiabank and Unilever on incorporating AI ethics into processes.