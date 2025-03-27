When building AI solutions, organizations need to embed ethics into the process early — and make AI ethics part of everyday work.
AI ethics can’t be just a set of policies or a follow-up project. When building AI solutions, organizations need to embed ethics into the process from an early stage — and ensure teams and individuals are engaged in ethical AI as a part of everyday work. That’s according to the research of MIT SMR columnist and Babson professor Tom Davenport, coauthor of Working With AI: Real Stories of Human-Machine Collaboration (MIT Press, 2022).
In this webinar, you will learn:
- How to identify AI’s ethical issues at an early development stage.
- Why data ethics and AI ethics go hand in hand.
- Key lessons from companies such as Scotiabank and Unilever on incorporating AI ethics into processes.