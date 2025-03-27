Webinar

How to Build an Ethical AI Culture

Thomas H. Davenport and Laurianne McLaughlin Runtime 0:56:42

Topics

When building AI solutions, organizations need to embed ethics into the process early — and make AI ethics part of everyday work.

AI ethics can’t be just a set of policies or a follow-up project. When building AI solutions, organizations need to embed ethics into the process from an early stage — and ensure teams and individuals are engaged in ethical AI as a part of everyday work. That’s according to the research of MIT SMR columnist and Babson professor Tom Davenport, coauthor of Working With AI: Real Stories of Human-Machine Collaboration (MIT Press, 2022).

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • How to identify AI’s ethical issues at an early development stage.
  • Why data ethics and AI ethics go hand in hand.
  • Key lessons from companies such as Scotiabank and Unilever on incorporating AI ethics into processes.

Topics

About the Authors

Thomas H. Davenport is a Distinguished Professor at Babson College, a visiting professor at the UVA Darden School of Business, a fellow of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, and a senior adviser to Deloitte’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer program. Laurianne McLaughlin is senior editor, digital, at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.