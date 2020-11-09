Topics
Customers are more likely to trust your company if you speak to them in certain ways.
Not only is consumer confidence and trust rather low these days, we’re also serving customers in a new, distanced way. The usual reliance on facial expressions and body language to make a connection with a customer and build trust is often no longer available. And given the generalized anxiety that comes with a global pandemic, feelings of trust can be especially hard to come by these days.
A growing body of research on language use in service interactions can help. Please join our speakers, authors of “Speaking to Customers in Uncertain Times,” as they show how very specific word choices and language strategies can make all the difference in connecting with customers. They’ll give practical advice on “speaking terms” that lead to customer trust.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- Why concrete language improves customer satisfaction.
- When to use “I” over “we.”
- How to manage the trade-off between speaking in a competent versus caring manner.
