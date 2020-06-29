How to Support Your Workforce in Critical Times

Leaders who take care of themselves will also take care of their teams.

A few years from now, job candidates will want to know: “How did your organization’s leadership respond to COVID-19?” Are you confident that your people will answer in a way that will make someone want to work for you?

In this session, Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy, coauthors of The Wall Street Journal bestseller No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work , will guide leaders on how to best support their people during these unprecedented times.

Related Reading Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy, “Managing Stress and Emotions When Working Remotely,” MIT Sloan Management Review, March 31, 2020.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Scientifically backed tactical tips for striking the right balance between showing empathy and encouraging productivity.

Managing the stress of being a leader.

Practicing selective vulnerability.

About the Authors Liz Fosslien is head of content at Humu, a company that nudges people toward better work habits. Mollie West Duffy is an organizational development expert and consultant. They are the authors of the book No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work . Paul Michelman is editor in chief of MIT SMR . He moderated the session.