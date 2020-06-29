Topics
What to Read Next
Leaders who take care of themselves will also take care of their teams.
A few years from now, job candidates will want to know: “How did your organization’s leadership respond to COVID-19?” Are you confident that your people will answer in a way that will make someone want to work for you?
In this session, Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy, coauthors of The Wall Street Journal bestseller No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work, will guide leaders on how to best support their people during these unprecedented times.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- Scientifically backed tactical tips for striking the right balance between showing empathy and encouraging productivity.
- Managing the stress of being a leader.
- Practicing selective vulnerability.
Event Notifications
Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events.
Please enter a valid email address
Thank you for signing up
Reprint #:
62151