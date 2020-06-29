Webinar

How to Support Your Workforce in Critical Times

Liz Fosslien, Mollie West Duffy, and Paul Michelman Runtime 1:00:39

Leaders who take care of themselves will also take care of their teams.

A few years from now, job candidates will want to know: “How did your organization’s leadership respond to COVID-19?” Are you confident that your people will answer in a way that will make someone want to work for you?

In this session, Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy, coauthors of The Wall Street Journal bestseller No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work, will guide leaders on how to best support their people during these unprecedented times.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • Scientifically backed tactical tips for striking the right balance between showing empathy and encouraging productivity.
  • Managing the stress of being a leader.
  • Practicing selective vulnerability.

About the Authors

Liz Fosslien is head of content at Humu, a company that nudges people toward better work habits. Mollie West Duffy is an organizational development expert and consultant. They are the authors of the book No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work. Paul Michelman is editor in chief of MIT SMR. He moderated the session.

