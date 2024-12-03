Hybrid Work: Four Key Times to Meet In Person

When, exactly, should leaders gather their hybrid teams in the office? In this brief video, hybrid work expert Brian Elliott explains when meeting face-to-face matters most.

Hybrid work doesn’t just happen: Leaders need to craft a model that blends remote and in-office time thoughtfully. There has been much research (and trial and error) on how to create the ideal remote work environment, but the onsite portion of hybrid work is often an afterthought. If employees are coming in only to meet an in-office time quota, this is a missed opportunity for leaders who are trying to strengthen team bonds and improve collaboration.

Because onsite time is now more limited than it used to be, it needs to be designed for maximum impact. Some team activities, like onboarding and major project kickoffs, benefit from in-person time more than others. Thoughtful leaders need to select these face-to-face times carefully, argues MIT SMR columnist and hybrid work expert Brian Elliott. In this video, he shares four key moments to bring teams together and gives advice on how to do it for maximum value.

When well-thought-out, these in-person meetings make the commute worth the effort. And teams can reap the benefits even after they’re back at home.

For more advice on crafting successful onsite team time, read the related article “Hybrid Work: How Leaders Build In-Person Moments That Matter.”

Video Credits

Brian Elliott is an executive adviser and speaker. He is a coauthor of How the Future Works: Leading Flexible Teams to Do the Best Work of Their Lives (Wiley, 2022).