Webinar

Leading Innovation in an Era of Uncertainty

Fiona Murray, Phil Budden, and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:59:07

Topics

Learn to engage innovation ecosystems wherever you are with this useful framework.

Successful innovation doesn’t hinge on the latest technology or creative hotbeds like Silicon Valley or Cambridge, Massachusetts. Innovation ecosystems exist everywhere — you’ve just got to know how to engage them. Drawing from their new book, Accelerating Innovation: Competitive Advantage Through Ecosystem Engagement, MIT experts Phil Budden and Fiona Murray share a new framework for innovating — and gaining competitive advantage — no matter the market.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • A practical framework for approaching innovation.
  • Why and how to engage with innovation ecosystems in your own region.
  • How to move past the hype of emerging technologies, including AI, to identify meaningful opportunities for your organization.
  • Strategies for leading innovation amid technological and geopolitical uncertainty.

Topics

About the Authors

Dame Fiona Murray, CBE DCMG, is the associate dean of innovation and the William Porter (1967) Professor of Entrepreneurship at MIT Sloan School of Management. Her research, teaching, and professional activities focus on the intersection of critical technologies, entrepreneurship, and geopolitics. Phil Budden is a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management. His focus is on corporate innovation, whereby large organizations accelerate their internal innovation and engage external ecosystems for their competitive advantage. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.