Learn to engage innovation ecosystems wherever you are with this useful framework.

Successful innovation doesn’t hinge on the latest technology or creative hotbeds like Silicon Valley or Cambridge, Massachusetts. Innovation ecosystems exist everywhere — you’ve just got to know how to engage them. Drawing from their new book, Accelerating Innovation: Competitive Advantage Through Ecosystem Engagement , MIT experts Phil Budden and Fiona Murray share a new framework for innovating — and gaining competitive advantage — no matter the market.

In this webinar, you will learn:

A practical framework for approaching innovation.

Why and how to engage with innovation ecosystems in your own region.

How to move past the hype of emerging technologies, including AI, to identify meaningful opportunities for your organization.

Strategies for leading innovation amid technological and geopolitical uncertainty.