Leading With Humanity

Morela Hernandez and Paul Michelman Runtime 1:00:53

Challenging times demand that we take care of ourselves and others.

Effective leadership can make crises manageable instead of overwhelming. Leading through crisis must involve projecting leadership and adopting a systematic approach to problem-solving.

Join University of Virginia Darden professor Morela Hernandez and MIT Sloan Management Review editor in chief Paul Michelman for a conversation and workshop on projecting leadership and humanity in a crisis.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about:

  • How you can project leadership and humanity by embracing your duty to others and by leveraging your individual expertise to help address new challenges.
  • How to build awareness of your personal privileges and how they may differ from those of others.
  • Strategies to address inequities within your organization and beyond.

Drawing on Hernandez’s extensive work in crisis leadership and executive training, this program is structured as a discussion and open workshop with the audience and does not include a slide presentation.

About the Authors

Morela Hernandez is the Donald and Lauren Morel Associate Professor of Business Administration at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Paul Michelman is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. He moderated the session.

