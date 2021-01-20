Webinar

Learn to Make the Most of Your Relationship With AI

Sam Ransbotham, Shervin Khodabandeh, Prakhar Mehrotra, and Allison Ryder Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy Runtime 0:58:39

Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy

Only 11% of organizations achieve significant financial benefits with AI; here’s how they do it.

Recent research from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group finds that a mere 11% of organizations achieve significant financial benefits with AI. What are those companies doing right?

The secret is their approach to human-machine collaboration.

Join 2020 research report coauthors Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh and special guest Prakhar Mehrotra, vice president of machine learning at Walmart U.S., to hear firsthand how humans and AI can collaborate successfully.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • Key characteristics of the few organizations achieving success with AI.
  • Five key ways humans and machines should collaborate, and how they do so at omnichannel retailer Walmart.
  • How you can begin to operationalize organizational changes to set your company up for success with AI.

About the Authors

Sam Ransbotham (@ransbotham) is a professor in the information systems department at the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and guest editor for MIT SMR’s Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy Big Ideas initiative. Shervin Khodabandeh is a senior partner and managing director at BCG, and the coleader of BCG GAMMA (BCG’s AI practice) in North America. Prakhar Mehrotra (@prakhar) is vice president of machine learning at Walmart U.S. and an internationally recognized leader and innovator in the field of AI. Allison Ryder (@allisonryder) is the senior project editor of MIT SMR. She moderated the session.

