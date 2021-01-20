Learn to Make the Most of Your Relationship With AI

Only 11% of organizations achieve significant financial benefits with AI; here’s how they do it.

Recent research from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group finds that a mere 11% of organizations achieve significant financial benefits with AI. What are those companies doing right?

The secret is their approach to human-machine collaboration.

Join 2020 research report coauthors Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh and special guest Prakhar Mehrotra, vice president of machine learning at Walmart U.S., to hear firsthand how humans and AI can collaborate successfully.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Key characteristics of the few organizations achieving success with AI.

Five key ways humans and machines should collaborate, and how they do so at omnichannel retailer Walmart.

How you can begin to operationalize organizational changes to set your company up for success with AI.

