Webinar

Making Data Indispensable: Frameworks for Effective Data Leadership

Joel Shapiro and Kaushik Viswanath Runtime 0:57:32

Topics

Data science professor Joel Shapiro explains how leaders can wield data more effectively to guide better decision-making for their organization.

Data is everywhere — and ever more important. Still, many organizations struggle to translate data into business value. Effective data leadership can bridge this gap, turning data from a costly overhead into an indispensable driver of business success.

Professor Joel Shapiro provides a pathway to more effective data leadership. His practical frameworks help build influential data teams and create analytics initiatives that deliver measurable value.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • What data leadership means and why it’s critical to business success.
  • Techniques for helping data teams collaborate effectively with business units.
  • Strategies to make your data team’s work influential and indispensable, including how to ensure that your data investments solve important business problems.

Topics

About the Authors

Joel Shapiro is a professor in the Managerial Economics and Decision Sciences Department at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, where he teaches MBA and executive programs on analytics, AI, and data leadership and leads Kellogg’s Analytical Consulting Lab. Kaushik Viswanath is features editor at MIT Sloan Management Review. He moderated the session.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.