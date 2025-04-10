Data science professor Joel Shapiro explains how leaders can wield data more effectively to guide better decision-making for their organization.

Data is everywhere — and ever more important. Still, many organizations struggle to translate data into business value. Effective data leadership can bridge this gap, turning data from a costly overhead into an indispensable driver of business success.

Professor Joel Shapiro provides a pathway to more effective data leadership. His practical frameworks help build influential data teams and create analytics initiatives that deliver measurable value.

In this webinar, you will learn:

What data leadership means and why it’s critical to business success.

Techniques for helping data teams collaborate effectively with business units.

Strategies to make your data team’s work influential and indispensable, including how to ensure that your data investments solve important business problems.