Data science professor Joel Shapiro explains how leaders can wield data more effectively to guide better decision-making for their organization.
Data is everywhere — and ever more important. Still, many organizations struggle to translate data into business value. Effective data leadership can bridge this gap, turning data from a costly overhead into an indispensable driver of business success.
Professor Joel Shapiro provides a pathway to more effective data leadership. His practical frameworks help build influential data teams and create analytics initiatives that deliver measurable value.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- What data leadership means and why it’s critical to business success.
- Techniques for helping data teams collaborate effectively with business units.
- Strategies to make your data team’s work influential and indispensable, including how to ensure that your data investments solve important business problems.