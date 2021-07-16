Webinar

Measuring the Post-Pandemic Workforce: Empowerment vs. Oversight

Michael Schrage, David Kiron, and Allison Ryder Runtime 0:59:02

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and redefined how organizations monitor and measure performance.

As organizations prepare to lead their post-pandemic hybrid workforce, leaders face critical choices about how best to measure and monitor their workers’ performance. Should leadership use new measurement technologies to double down on greater oversight? Or are these capabilities better deployed to empower workers? Our research suggests a growing divide between organizations that view enhanced measurement as enhanced control versus those that see metrics as a source of enhanced engagement with their workers.

Please join Michael Schrage, visiting scholar at MIT Sloan’s Initiative on the Digital Economy, as he explores this global issue with David Kiron, editorial director of MIT SMR. Schrage and Kiron will look at whether encouraging workers to opt in to digital self-monitoring will lead them to see themselves in new ways.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • How organizations might use workforce monitoring to empower workers to improve work-life balance.
  • How to balance digital media innovations that improve oversight and compliance with those that empower self-awareness and self-improvement.
  • Whether monitoring could empower people to improve their effectiveness and enhance their opportunities in the organization.
  • What a company’s empowerment-to-oversight ratio should be.

About the Authors

Michael Schrage is a visiting scholar at the MIT Sloan Initiative on the Digital Economy. He has guest-edited MIT Sloan Management Review research projects on topics including leadership, performance management, and strategic measurement. David Kiron is editorial director of MIT Sloan Management Review and leads the publication’s Big Ideas program, a content platform examining macro-trends that are transforming the practice of management. Allison Ryder is senior project editor of MIT SMR. She moderated the session.

