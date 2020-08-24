Webinar

Motivating Your Team With Empathy and Story

Nancy Duarte and Paul Michelman Runtime 1:00:10

Topics

What to Read Next

  1. Free Resources on COVID-19

  2. Changing How We Think About Change

  3. Executive Guide: The AI & Machine Learning Imperative

  4. Summer 2020 Issue: Leading in a Changed World

Stories engage and unite — here’s how leaders can use them.

No matter how well you run a business, external forces will test you, your culture, and your resolve. Leaders are constantly processing the future, and our employees are watching to see how confident we are and how clearly we see the situation. They look to us for emotional fuel and signs that everything will be OK.

In this on-demand webinar, author Nancy Duarte demonstrates how to:

  • Reconnect to the vision.
  • Tell stories of bravery and endurance.
  • Leverage meaningful symbols.
  • Be transparent and genuine.

Uncertainty hangs over the heads of your employees every day. No one knows how long this distracting and stressful way of living and working will last. How to show up and communicate is one of the few things that can keep them grounded and motivated.

Topics

About the Authors

Nancy Duarte is CEO of Duarte, Inc., a large communications company, and author of six bestselling books. Known as the “Storyteller of the Valley,” Duarte and her company have served top executives at the highest-performing brands in the world for more than 30 years. Paul Michelman is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. He moderated the session.

Tags:

, , , , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.