Optimizing Productivity in a Time of Hybrid Work

Lynda Gratton and Paul Michelman Runtime 0:59:57

Lynda Gratton outlines four principles to increase productivity in hybrid-work environments.

Most of us are still experimenting with both time and place of work. We’re flexing around the 9-to-5 notion of work and synchronicity, and we’re flexing around the multiple locations we may find ourselves working in. How do we maintain productivity while adapting to this new flexibility?

In this on-demand webinar, MIT SMR author Lynda Gratton discusses her research into how companies are supporting the four pillars of productivity — energy, focus, coordination, and collaboration — during a time of hybrid work.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • How to make the office conducive to collaboration.
  • What can make the home office a source of energy.
  • How flexible time can enhance focus.
  • The ways you can be intentional about promoting productivity.

About the Authors

Lynda Gratton (@lyndagratton) is a professor of management practice at London Business School and a regular contributor to MIT Sloan Management Review. Paul Michelman (@pmichelman) is the editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. He moderated the session.

