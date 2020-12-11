What to Read Next
Lynda Gratton outlines four principles to increase productivity in hybrid-work environments.
Most of us are still experimenting with both time and place of work. We’re flexing around the 9-to-5 notion of work and synchronicity, and we’re flexing around the multiple locations we may find ourselves working in. How do we maintain productivity while adapting to this new flexibility?
In this on-demand webinar, MIT SMR author Lynda Gratton discusses her research into how companies are supporting the four pillars of productivity — energy, focus, coordination, and collaboration — during a time of hybrid work.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- How to make the office conducive to collaboration.
- What can make the home office a source of energy.
- How flexible time can enhance focus.
- The ways you can be intentional about promoting productivity.
