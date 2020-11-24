Webinar

Out of the Crisis, Into the Unknown

Eric J. McNulty and Paul Michelman Runtime 1:01:12

Topics

What to Read Next

  1. Podcast: Me, Myself, and AI

  2. Executive Guide: The New Leadership Mindset for Data & Analytics

  3. Four Principles to Ensure Hybrid Work Is Productive Work

  4. Culture 500: Explore the Ultimate Culture Scorecard

What skills do leaders need most to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic?

The COVID-19 crisis began in March in the United States and shows no signs of letting up. Globally, some organizations are adapting and holding their own. Some have been hit very, very hard. Most leaders are struggling to prepare for what could come next and to keep their teams engaged and moving forward.

In this webinar, leadership preparedness expert and MIT SMR author Eric J. McNulty offers strategies for adaptation, resilience, and building trust in a time of vast uncertainty.

You will learn:

  • A pragmatic framework for leading in uncertain times.
  • How to provide opportunities to your team and help them reach their fullest potential.
  • How to encourage resilience.
  • The leadership skills you must develop to rise to the challenges we currently face.

Topics

About the Authors

Eric J. McNulty is associate director of Harvard’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative. He is also coauthor of You’re It: Crisis, Change, and How to Lead When It Matters Most. Paul Michelman (@pmichelman) is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. He moderated the session.

Tags:

, , , , ,

Reprint #:

62263

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.