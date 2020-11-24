Out of the Crisis, Into the Unknown

What skills do leaders need most to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic?

The COVID-19 crisis began in March in the United States and shows no signs of letting up. Globally, some organizations are adapting and holding their own. Some have been hit very, very hard. Most leaders are struggling to prepare for what could come next and to keep their teams engaged and moving forward.

Related Reading E.J. McNulty, “Leading Through COVID-19,” MIT Sloan Management Review, March 6, 2020.

In this webinar, leadership preparedness expert and MIT SMR author Eric J. McNulty offers strategies for adaptation, resilience, and building trust in a time of vast uncertainty.

You will learn:

A pragmatic framework for leading in uncertain times.

How to provide opportunities to your team and help them reach their fullest potential.

How to encourage resilience.

The leadership skills you must develop to rise to the challenges we currently face.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

About the Authors Eric J. McNulty is associate director of Harvard’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative. He is also coauthor of You’re It: Crisis, Change, and How to Lead When It Matters Most . Paul Michelman (@pmichelman) is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review . He moderated the session.