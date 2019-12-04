MIT SMR authors David Bray and R “Ray” Wang discuss how people-centered design principles can serve as a framework in AI implementation.
As the AI field currently stands, deep learning is playing an increasingly critical role. As organizations begin adopting deep learning, leaders must ensure that these artificial neural networks are accurate and precise — lest they negatively affect business decisions and potentially hurt customers, products, and services.
Please join MIT SMR authors David Bray and R “Ray” Wang as they discuss how people-centered design principles can serve as a framework in AI implementation. They’ll also cover the methods companies can take to put these principles into action in their AI projects.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- The three people-centered design principles for deep learning.
- Three methods to put the principles into action.
- How the principles help companies avoid bias and bad outcomes.
- Why the principles can address both short- and long-term concerns around deep learning.
