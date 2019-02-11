A webinar featuring ADP chief behavioral economist Jordan Birnbaum describes how data-based performance management can be used to improve the organization.

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569a363&cb=1461532844"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367209&cs=514356569a363&cb=1461532844" border="0" alt=""></a>

Most organizations fail to derive value from their performance management systems. Top talent feels underappreciated; the typical worker feels alienated; and management feels the outcomes not worth the effort. New digital tools, coupled with behavioral economics/choice architectures, invite a fundamental rethink about creating high-performance performance management. How can organizations better align assessment and development for individuals and teams alike?

Please join Jordan Birnbaum, chief behavioral economist at ADP, and Michael Schrage of the MIT Sloan School for a lively discussion on the state of performance management and why so many companies get it so wrong. Birnbaum will provide a case study of Compass, a new tool ADP is using to advance employee development and improve team performance.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

The crucial difference between evaluative and developmental assessments and why they cannot be combined.

How to remove managers’ biases and subjective opinions from performance management conversations.

How to overcome cultural resistance to new kinds of performance management.

What is required to scale performance management initiatives.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. Sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy