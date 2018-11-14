Adopting automated processes can benefit all stakeholders, but it must be carefully planned.
The robots aren’t coming — they’re already here. Companies are achieving productivity gains by using software robots to perform routine, rules-based service processes. Done right, the combined efforts of robots and humans can provide a triple win: value for the shareholders, customers, and employees.
In this webinar, Mary Lacity, Walton Professor of Information Systems and director of the Blockchain Center of Excellence at the University of Arkansas, discusses how companies can achieve that triple win by thinking strategically, starting right, and institutionalizing fast.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- Some of the hazards along the way toward effective automation
- The differences between robotic process automation and cognitive automation
- The action principles for success, such as why you should measure the productivity of the combined human-digital team
- What’s ahead: integrating service automation technologies
