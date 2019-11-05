A webinar for managers who need to balance frank feedback with data-driven performance and inclusivity.

New ways of working require a whole new suite of performance development tools. Feedback, leaders have realized, needs to be immediate, frequent, and frank. And leaders are also welcoming diversity and inclusion as mandates that lead to more effective and creative teams. How do these two concepts work together for optimal performance development?

Please join Kim Scott, author of Radical Candor , and MIT SMR guest editor Michael Schrage as they discuss the concept of Radical Candor in today’s environment of data-driven performance management, AI-fueled PM tools, and sensitivities around diversity and inclusion.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

What is — and most definitely is not — Radical Candor.

How to incorporate Radical Candor into your performance development processes.

How to balance candor and sensitivity with employees.

Where the Radical Candor journey can go astray and how to recover.

