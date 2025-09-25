Learn how to strategically implement generative AI in marketing while managing risks and building consumer trust.

Many marketing leaders recognize the opportunity of using generative AI for marketing but struggle with a fundamental question: Where to begin? The challenge isn’t whether to adopt generative AI but how to systematically identify which marketing tasks offer the highest opportunities with the most manageable risks.

Join professor Oguz A. Acar from King’s College London, a leading expert in AI and marketing innovation, as he provides a strategic road map for reimagining your marketing approach in the AI era. Drawing from cutting-edge research and real-world case studies, he’ll help you identify high-impact opportunities while avoiding costly pitfalls.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How to identify and prioritize the most promising GenAI applications for your marketing organization.

Strategies to build consumer trust when deploying AI-powered marketing initiatives.

Key considerations in data privacy and ethics in AI marketing.

How AI agents are reshaping brand-consumer relationships and what this means for your customer engagement strategy.

Practical lessons from companies that have successfully implemented GenAI marketing programs — and those that haven’t.

Cost-benefit analysis approaches for evaluating AI marketing investments.