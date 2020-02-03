The collaborative team that created the 2020 Future of Leadership Report explains the research findings and their implications for leadership.

The leadership brand is under siege. In MIT SMR ’s recent study, “The New Leadership Playbook for the Digital Age,” only 12% of respondents strongly agreed that their own business leaders have the right mindsets to lead them forward, and only 9% agreed that their organization has the skills at the top to thrive in the digital economy. How should leaders answer these findings?

In this webinar, our study coauthors, Douglas A. Ready, Carol Cohen, and Benjamin Pring, explore the future of leadership in a changing world. The speakers review the study findings and discuss the leadership values and behaviors the research indicates are most valuable to organizations now and in the future.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

The three categories of leadership skills — eroding, enduring, and emerging — that organizations should focus on for leadership development.

What the results from the 2020 study tell us about the state of leadership.

How to avoid dangerous “blind spots” that cause organizations to get stuck in a state of cultural inertia.

Four steps to advance leadership development in your organization.

The four mindsets that are the hallmarks of leadership in the digital economy.

