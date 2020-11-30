The COVID-19 pandemic has upended global supply chains.

Civilization depends on supply chains to convert the planet’s bounty into the products we need and to deliver those products to 7.8 billion human beings at a price they can afford. COVID-19 has upended supply chains around the world and has cast into doubt the future of the operations landscape.

This is a presentation and conversation with MIT professor Yossi Sheffi, author of The New (Ab)Normal: Reshaping Business and Supply Chain Strategy Beyond Covid-19 . Sheffi discusses the future of operations in the context of global phenomena like COVID-19, climate change, and economic uncertainty.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

What we can take away from the supply chain revolution that COVID-19 has already wrought.

Why technology adoption in operations is becoming easier and faster and what the long-term benefits are of this phenomenon.

How companies have created corporate immune systems to quickly recognize and manage large-scale disruptions.

Why we can look to a better future for supply chains, even in a time of extreme uncertainty.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

About the Authors Yossi Sheffi is the Elisha Gray II Professor of Engineering Systems at MIT, director of the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, and the author of The New (Ab)normal . Paul Michelman (@pmichelman) is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review . He moderated the session.