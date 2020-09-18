Webinar

Sustaining Culture When Everyone’s Remote

Jennifer Howard-Grenville and Paul Michelman Runtime 1:00:35

How can leaders continue to foster corporate culture after shifting to remote work?

There can be profound corporate cultural losses when we’re all remote. When workers are not physically together, we may lose cohesion, productive serendipity, and a sense of belonging — on an individual, team, and organizational level.

In this on-demand webinar, organizational culture researcher and MIT SMR author Jennifer Howard-Grenville advises how best to maintain a flourishing culture and employee engagement during a time of widespread remote work. She’ll debunk myths about culture and offer practical strategies for sustaining your team.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • How to see company culture as a tool kit of behaviors.
  • How leaders can be explicit about the behaviors they value.
  • Why culture must be actively managed and cultivated and how to do so for remote work.

About the Authors

Jennifer Howard-Grenville (@jhoward_grenvil) is the Diageo Professor in Organisation Studies at the Cambridge Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge. Paul Michelman (@pmichelman) is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. He moderated the session.

