Webinar

Tapping Into the Hidden Consumer Demand for Sustainability

Nicolai Broby Eckert, Caroline Kastbjerg, and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:58:03

Topics

Sustainable solutions can be lucrative if companies work with a nuanced understanding of customer preferences.

The biggest misconception about sustainability is that it matters to only a small subset of consumers who are willing to pay a premium. This focus on premium strategies falsely pits doing good against making money. In fact, consumer demand for sustainability is a massive untapped opportunity for most businesses. To take advantage of this demand, companies need to better understand what motivates customer purchases. And they need to lower the artificial barriers these customers face.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Why most sustainability efforts by companies fall short.
  • What consumers really want from companies on sustainability.
  • Six successful strategies for winning consumers who care about sustainability — and how to apply them.

Topics

About the Authors

Nicolai Broby Eckert is senior partner and co-head of the Nordics at Simon-Kucher in Copenhagen. He has worked for 22 years with corporate and commercial strategy for some of the largest companies in the Nordics and is a passionate angel investor. Caroline Kastbjerg is senior manager at Simon-Kucher in Copenhagen. She has broad experience working on commercial initiatives for some of the largest companies across the Nordics. They are coauthors, with Andreas von der Gathen, of The Demand Revolution (October 2024, MIT Press). Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.