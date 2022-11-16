The Business Case for Blockchain in the Enterprise

Blockchain success stories show a path forward for organizations that have yet to embrace the technology.

Blockchain’s promise as an enterprise technology has been slow to take off, but that is about to change. Major businesses have worked their way through the challenges and are getting real value for their investments, whether in supply chain, finance, or internal operations.

In his new book, Enterprise Strategy for Blockchain: Lessons in Disruption From Fintech, Supply Chains, and Consumer Industries , author Ravi Sarathy lays out blockchain’s unique capabilities and benefits for enterprises and provides a strategy road map for moving forward.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How to overcome the organizational challenges of incorporating blockchain into your operations.

The importance of government regulation of cryptocurrencies, and where things stand today.

What’s getting in the way of blockchain interoperability, and other technological obstacles.

Why the most effective cost-benefit case for setting up a blockchain goes beyond pure financial ROI.

