Bots are now a key starting point for conversations with customers, so it’s vital that companies think through how they use them.

Artificial intelligence is a technology that has already transformed how consumers interact with their home devices, with brands, even with their cars. It has shown benefits both for companies and customers, but what’s next for virtual agents and their kin?

In this webinar, P.V. Kannan, coauthor of “The Future of Customer Service Is AI-Human Collaboration,” discusses how virtual agents are proving themselves as a technology and the ways AI-driven customer service will empower contact center agents to provide great customer experiences.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How virtual agents and customer service agents work together.

How to address the issue of customer problem complexity.

Why corporate reluctance can get in the way of implementation.

What the future holds for AI-driven customer experiences.

