Webinar

The Future of AI-Driven Customer Service

P.V. Kannan and Allison Ryder Runtime 0:59:25

Topics

What to Read Next

  1. Free Resources on COVID-19

  2. Disruption 2020: A Virtual Symposium

  3. A Long Time Until the Economic New Normal

  4. Podcast: The CEO's Problem to Solve

Bots are now a key starting point for conversations with customers, so it’s vital that companies think through how they use them.

Artificial intelligence is a technology that has already transformed how consumers interact with their home devices, with brands, even with their cars. It has shown benefits both for companies and customers, but what’s next for virtual agents and their kin?

In this webinar, P.V. Kannan, coauthor of “The Future of Customer Service Is AI-Human Collaboration,” discusses how virtual agents are proving themselves as a technology and the ways AI-driven customer service will empower contact center agents to provide great customer experiences.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • How virtual agents and customer service agents work together.
  • How to address the issue of customer problem complexity.
  • Why corporate reluctance can get in the way of implementation.
  • What the future holds for AI-driven customer experiences.

Topics

About the Authors

P.V. Kannan is the cofounder and CEO of San Jose, California-based [24]7.ai and author of The Age of Intent: Using Artificial Intelligence to Deliver a Superior Customer Experience.

Allison Ryder is senior project editor at MIT Sloan Management Review.

Tags:

, , , , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.