Webinar

The Innovator’s Mindset: Creating a Better Tomorrow With AI

Kay Firth-Butterfield, Ya Xu, Charlotte Degot, and Allison Ryder Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy Runtime 0:57:05

Topics

Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy

The Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy initiative explores the growing use of artificial intelligence in the business landscape. The exploration looks specifically at how AI is affecting the development and execution of strategy in organizations.

In collaboration with

BCG
More in this series

What to Read Next

  1. 10 Things Your Corporate Culture Needs to Get Right

  2. The Digital Superpowers You Need to Thrive

  3. Executive Guide: A New Business Mandate for Ethical Technology

  4. Fall 2021 Issue

Three AI leaders share their experiences innovating with AI.

In recent history, automation enabled modernization. Now we must ask, how can artificial intelligence inspire innovation? With use cases ranging from fostering online networking to saving our planet, AI generates endless enhancement opportunities. Join a panel discussion presented by Me, Myself, and AI on behalf of MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to learn how leaders across the industry are leveraging AI to inspire and implement their innovative ideas.

In this session, featuring three visionary female AI leaders, you will learn:

  • How thoughtful leaders see AI affecting our future.
  • How regulation and other legal and ethical constraints provide healthy guardrails for innovation with promising technology.
  • How to avoid common pitfalls associated with AI projects.

Topics

Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy

The Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy initiative explores the growing use of artificial intelligence in the business landscape. The exploration looks specifically at how AI is affecting the development and execution of strategy in organizations.

In collaboration with

BCG
More in this series

About the Authors

Kay Firth-Butterfield is head of artificial intelligence and machine learning at the World Economic Forum. Ya Xu is vice president of engineering at LinkedIn. Charlotte Degot is managing director and partner at BCG GAMMA. Allison Ryder is senior project editor at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

, , , , , , , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.