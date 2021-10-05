Three AI leaders share their experiences innovating with AI.

Related Reading S. Ransbotham, S. Khodabandeh, and K. Firth-Butterfield, Tech and Ethics: The World Economic Forum’s Kay Firth-Butterfield on Doing the Right Thing in AI, MIT Sloan Management Review, Nov. 17, 2020.

In recent history, automation enabled modernization. Now we must ask, how can artificial intelligence inspire innovation? With use cases ranging from fostering online networking to saving our planet, AI generates endless enhancement opportunities. Join a panel discussion presented by Me, Myself, and AI on behalf of MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to learn how leaders across the industry are leveraging AI to inspire and implement their innovative ideas.

In this session, featuring three visionary female AI leaders, you will learn:

How thoughtful leaders see AI affecting our future.

How regulation and other legal and ethical constraints provide healthy guardrails for innovation with promising technology.

How to avoid common pitfalls associated with AI projects.

