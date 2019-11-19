A webinar summarizing lessons learned in AI implementation from the 2019 Winning With AI Report.

advertisement

Related Reading Sam Ransbotham, Shervin Khodabandeh, Ronny Fehling, Burt LaFountain, and David Kiron, “Winning With AI,” MIT Sloan Management Review , Oct. 15, 2019.

An estimated 100,000 clinicians in the U.S. alone struggle with substance abuse. How can health care companies discourage medication misuse? This is a challenge AI can help solve.

In this webinar, speakers Ranjeet Banerjee, Shervin Khodabandeh, and Sam Ransbotham, all contributors to MIT SMR ’s recent research report, “Winning With AI,” explore the current state of AI implementation. Banerjee, worldwide president, medication management solutions at Becton, Dickinson and Company, shows how his organization has used AI and machine learning to combat drug diversion, a serious challenge for clinical operations worldwide.

With 9 out of 10 executives agreeing AI represents a business opportunity for their company but 7 out of 10 companies reporting minimal or no impact from AI so far, clearly companies are still finding their way with AI. This interactive discussion will also focus on aligning AI and corporate strategy, offering practical tips on how to get started.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Practical advice from a leading AI practitioner with firsthand experience using AI to transform his business.

What the results from the “Winning With AI” study tell us about the state of AI implementation.

The suggested next steps to advance AI implementation in your organization.

The five organizational behaviors that lead to success with AI.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. Sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy