Focusing on customers and employees leads to the delivery of winning customer experiences.

MIT Sloan Management Review’s recent strategic measurement research investigates the role of key performance indicators (KPIs) in driving business growth. In this continuation of a related video series, Marty St. George, executive vice president of commercial and planning at JetBlue Airways, speaks about the customer-focused KPIs that help the airline remain true to its core values.

Our study found that organizations are increasingly likely to prioritize customer-focused KPIs over other performance measures, as they strive to remain relevant to consumers at all stages of their nonlinear touch points with a brand.

Founded with the mission of bringing humanity back to air travel, JetBlue has espoused five corporate values since its inception: safety, caring, integrity, passion, and fun. St. George explains how the organization recruits and hires talent with these attributes, and how they result in the delivery of winning customer experiences, measured through various analyses of Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

