Data science expertise alone isn’t enough to do enterprise cognitive computing well — for AI to provide value, companies need to change on multiple fronts.
Most business and technology leaders are optimistic about the value-creating potential of enterprise cognitive computing — the use of AI to enhance business operations. But research indicates that the actual rate of adoption is low, and benefits have proven elusive for most organizations.
Please join Monideepa Tarafdar, coauthor of the recent MIT SMR article, “Using AI to Enhance Business Operations,” as she shares research on the capabilities and practices that companies need to splice the ECC gene into their organization’s DNA.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- The five crucial capabilities for ECC success.
- The four practices that help companies implement AI applications.
- Examples of companies that have successfully grafted ECC onto their operations.
- How to build ECC teams with the right combination of skills and knowledge.
