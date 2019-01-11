This webinar examines recent innovations in digital talent identification.

Related Reading Josh Bersin and Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, “New Ways to Gauge Talent and Potential,” MIT Sloan Management Review , November 2018.

Most businesses understand that they must attract star performers — and compete fiercely for them — to thrive in the marketplace. What they struggle with is how to do it well. Now, a new generation of assessment tools is quickly gaining traction and potentially making talent identification more efficient, more precise, and less biased.

In this webinar, Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, coauthor of the recent MIT SMR article, “New Ways to Gauge Talent and Potential,” discusses the new technologies for talent assessment and how to make sure we use them properly in our organizations.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

The ethical implications of talent-identifying tools.

The pros and cons of three broad categories of assessment methods.

How to take a nuanced approach to talent assessment tools, as neither holy grail nor scary intrusion.

How new assessment methods may detect new indicators of performance potential.

