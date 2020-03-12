Using New Tech to Break Down Silos

What to Read Next How Companies Can Respond to the Coronavirus The companies and employees at ground zero of the COVID-19 outbreak provide insight into what works in a time of crisis — and what doesn’t. The 11 Sources of Disruption Every Company Must Monitor Think you’re aware of the forces that might disrupt your company? Your lens may be far too narrow. Spring 2020 Issue Read our special issue on what it will take to innovate and compete over the next decade. Podcast: The Lies Leaders Tell Themselves About Disruption Innosight’s Scott Anthony says leaders repeatedly fall prey to the dangers of disruption — but they can break the cycle.

The authors of “How AI Is Helping Companies Break Silos” describe ways companies can use AI for data integration across functions.

We’re all familiar with information silos — they’re a challenging fact of life. But some new technologies could change that. With analytics, AI, and machine learning, companies can change how they communicate, gain efficiencies, and break down silos between teams and among networked organizations.

In this webinar, MIT Sloan’s Zoran Latinovic and Sharmila C. Chatterjee, authors of “How AI Is Helping Companies Break Silos,” demonstrate how AI can facilitate the “three Cs” — communication, coordination, and customization — to achieve more connected and coordinated systems inside and outside the enterprise.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

How AI can give managers a clearer picture of the business.

How companies are actually achieving results, with examples from Latinovic and Chatterjee’s research across industries and company types.

Tips on how to overcome common barriers presented by AI.

Why it’s critical to ensure that machines and humans are working together for maximum added value.

Related Reading Zoran Latinovic and Sharmila C. Chatterjee, “How AI Is Helping Companies Break Silos,” MIT Sloan Management Review , September 2019.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

About the Authors Zoran Latinovic is a visiting postdoctoral scientist at MIT Sloan School of Management. Sharmila C. Chatterjee is a senior lecturer in marketing and the academic head for the Enterprise Management Track at MIT Sloan School of Management. Ally MacDonald is a senior editor at MIT Sloan Management Review . She will moderate the session.