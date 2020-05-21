Welcome to Disruption 2020

Previous Full Series Next
MIT SMR editor in chief Paul Michelman kicks off the Disruption 2020 virtual event.

On April 21, 2020, MIT Sloan Management Review celebrated its special spring issue on disruption, featuring Clayton Christensen’s last interview. Paul Michelman, editor in chief of MIT SMR, kicks off the virtual event alongside co-moderator and guest editor Karen Dillon.

About the Authors

Paul Michelman (@pmichelman) is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. Karen Dillon (@kardillon) is a former editor of Harvard Business Review, coauthor of three bestselling books with Clayton M. Christensen, and guest editor for MIT SMR’s spring 2020 issue.

