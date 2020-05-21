Welcome to Disruption 2020

What to Read Next
MIT SMR editor in chief Paul Michelman kicks off the Disruption 2020 virtual event.
On April 21, 2020, MIT Sloan Management Review celebrated its special spring issue on disruption, featuring Clayton Christensen’s last interview. Paul Michelman, editor in chief of MIT SMR, kicks off the virtual event alongside co-moderator and guest editor Karen Dillon.
