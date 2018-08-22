Capgemini’s Didier Bonnet explores the complexity and necessity of digital transformation in 2018.

Four years ago, research collaborators and MIT SMR authors Didier Bonnet, George Westerman, and Andrew McAfee published the best-selling book Leading Digital on the drivers that lead to successful digital transformation. Four years later, new research from Capgemini shows that large organizations are still struggling to implement their digital transformations. The relentless pace of technological progress, massive competency shifts, and cultural/organizational challenges have combined to make digital transformation a complex, albeit necessary, exercise.

In this webinar, Dr. Bonnet, coauthor of the MIT SMR article “The Nine Elements of Digital Transformation,” discusses the findings from this new research and shares his thoughts on, and some examples of, the barriers to digital transformation and what leaders can do to overcome them.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

The new demands for successful digital customer engagement

How automation and AI are a new frontier for digital operations

How organizations are struggling to reshape themselves into digital businesses

The competency and “mass re-skilling” challenges required to succeed

How to architect a bright future in a world of constant disruptions

