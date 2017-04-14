Research Findings: Analytics as a Source of Business Innovation

In this webinar, MIT SMR authors Sam Ransbotham and David Kiron discuss why data governance is becoming more and more important to analytical innovators.

In this webinar, the authors of MIT Sloan Management Review ’s new research report, “Analytics as a Source of Business Innovation,” shared the findings and insights from their research into the changing landscape for companies looking to embed data and analytics into their strategies, processes, and operations.

The research finds that the number of companies reporting a competitive advantage from analytics increased for the first time in four years. Several factors are behind this shift, including wider dispersion of analytics within companies as well as a stronger focus on specialized, innovative applications that have strategic benefits.

