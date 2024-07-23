Sprinting to Cut Carbon: Lessons From the Paris Olympics

Sustainability efforts, including carbon reduction, are a priority for many organizations. However, many leaders struggle to scale this work. “Just knowing that it can be done would have been helpful from the start,” said Georgina Grenon, director of sustainability for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Her team proved that achieving an ambitious carbon goal at speed was indeed possible.

Her team had a tall order: to cut emissions for the largest sporting event in the world in half, on time and on budget. How did they manage such a daunting feat? Learn how in this video interview with Grenon. She believes that the 2024 Paris Olympics will leave a sustainability legacy that other industries and business leaders can learn from, in areas ranging from goal setting to budgeting to partnerships.

To learn more about the team’s sprint to Olympic sustainability, see “How the 2024 Paris Olympics Fast-Tracked Decarbonization” by Atalay Atasu and Luk N. Van Wassenhove.

