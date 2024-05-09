Coaching for the Future-Forward Leader

Ask Sanyin: How to Win at Career Transitions

In this short video, learn how to understand and maximize five types of personal capital when making a career change.

Sanyin Siang Reading Time: <1 minute

Leadership roles come with new personal and professional challenges — and Sanyin Siang, board and CEO coach, adviser, and author, is here to help with an advice column for top managers.
Transition points are stressful: You know you need to make a change but may be unsure of which available options make the most sense for your next move. Understanding your unique strengths and resources is an important first step in making choices that will lead you to rewarding work or opportunities for personal growth. MIT SMR columnist Sanyin Siang believes that by assessing and analyzing five types of capital that we all possess, we can more realistically understand how to make the most of opportunities when they arise. Doing so carefully and with kindness toward ourselves can improve both our chances of succeeding in new roles and our overall well-being.

About the Author

Sanyin Siang is a CEO coach and leads the Fuqua/Coach K Center on Leadership & Ethics (COLE) at Duke University.

