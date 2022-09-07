Gaining a Broader Perspective From Our New Editorial Advisory Board
I am excited to introduce our new editorial advisory board.
Last fall, like many organizations, we did some soul-searching that included an exercise to redefine our organization’s purpose. Since then we’ve been working to align our operations and culture around this shared goal. At its heart, MIT Sloan Management Review exists to seek out, develop, and deliver innovative, evidence-based new management ideas and insights that thoughtful leaders can apply to make a positive impact on their organizations and the world. We take that mission seriously.
Our new advisory board is a key contributor on the front end of that purpose: to seek out new management ideas and insights. They will help us keep abreast of (and avoid getting carried away by) the latest management trends.
The past few years of the pandemic have highlighted just how important it is to seek outside perspectives and experiences. When you’re in lockdown and not getting out to conferences or visiting folks where they work, it’s easy to assume a kind of insular view. We also believe that the next few years will be incredibly challenging for our audience of management practitioners, with lots of flux in many dimensions. Our board will help us stay on top of what matters most in today’s changing world.
Our board brings a diversity of perspectives from leading thinkers — both academic researchers and management practitioners — from a wide range of institutions, disciplines, and industries. They will serve as a trusted adviser, connector, and sounding board to our editorial team. Their input will help ensure that we provide our readers, podcast listeners, and event attendees with insights that are illuminating and practically useful and will have the most meaningful impact on their own operations.
The board will also play a role in how we deliver our content to the world. They will advise us as we innovate with new content formats that help readers solve pressing problems. And they will help us connect with new audiences as we tap into their own networks of thoughtful researchers and practitioners.
Our team would like to thank our outgoing board members, many of whom served with us for a decade or more. We are grateful for their support and affiliation over the years.
The MIT Sloan Management Review Editorial Advisory Board
Scott D. Anthony
Senior Partner, Innosight
Derek R. Avery
C.T. Bauer Chair of Inclusive Leadership, Bauer College of Business, University of Houston
Stephanie J. Creary
Assistant Professor of Management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
Michael A. Cusumano
Deputy Dean; MIT Sloan Management Review Distinguished Professor of Management, MIT Sloan School of Management
Julie Dervin
Global Head of Talent, Atlassian
Amy C. Edmondson
Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management, Harvard Business School
Johan Frishammar
Professor, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Luleå University of Technology
Renée Richardson Gosline
Senior Lecturer, Management Science; Principal Research Scientist, MIT’s Initiative on the Digital Economy, MIT Sloan School of Management
Dr. John D. Halamka
President, Mayo Clinic Platform, Mayo Clinic
Morela Hernandez
Professor of Public Policy and Management; Faculty Director, Ford School Leadership Initiative, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan
Linda A. Hill
Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School
Georg Kell
Founding Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact; Chairman, Arabesque Group
Paul Leonardi
Duca Family Professor of Technology Management, University of California, Santa Barbara
Neha Thatte Mallik
Director of Product Management, Keurig Dr Pepper
Shamin Mohammad
Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer, CarMax
N. Craig Smith
Insead Chair in Ethics and Social Responsibility, European Institute of Business Administration (Insead)
Mohan Subramaniam
Professor of Strategy and Digital Transformation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Donald Sull
Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management
Zeynep Ton
Professor of the Practice, Operations Management, MIT Sloan School of Management
Julia Wada
Group Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Innovation, Retired, Toyota Financial Services
Katia Walsh
Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Levi Strauss & Co.
Tensie Whelan
Clinical Professor of Business and Society; Director, Center for Sustainable Business, Leonard N. Stern School of Business, New York University
Andrew Winston
Writer, Speaker, and Consultant, Winston Eco-Strategies