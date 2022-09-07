Gaining a Broader Perspective From Our New Editorial Advisory Board

Topics Leadership

I am excited to introduce our new editorial advisory board.

Last fall, like many organizations, we did some soul-searching that included an exercise to redefine our organization’s purpose. Since then we’ve been working to align our operations and culture around this shared goal. At its heart, MIT Sloan Management Review exists to seek out, develop, and deliver innovative, evidence-based new management ideas and insights that thoughtful leaders can apply to make a positive impact on their organizations and the world. We take that mission seriously.

Our new advisory board is a key contributor on the front end of that purpose: to seek out new management ideas and insights. They will help us keep abreast of (and avoid getting carried away by) the latest management trends.

The past few years of the pandemic have highlighted just how important it is to seek outside perspectives and experiences. When you’re in lockdown and not getting out to conferences or visiting folks where they work, it’s easy to assume a kind of insular view. We also believe that the next few years will be incredibly challenging for our audience of management practitioners, with lots of flux in many dimensions. Our board will help us stay on top of what matters most in today’s changing world.

Our board brings a diversity of perspectives from leading thinkers — both academic researchers and management practitioners — from a wide range of institutions, disciplines, and industries. They will serve as a trusted adviser, connector, and sounding board to our editorial team. Their input will help ensure that we provide our readers, podcast listeners, and event attendees with insights that are illuminating and practically useful and will have the most meaningful impact on their own operations.

The board will also play a role in how we deliver our content to the world. They will advise us as we innovate with new content formats that help readers solve pressing problems. And they will help us connect with new audiences as we tap into their own networks of thoughtful researchers and practitioners.

Our team would like to thank our outgoing board members, many of whom served with us for a decade or more. We are grateful for their support and affiliation over the years.

The MIT Sloan Management Review Editorial Advisory Board

Scott D. Anthony

Senior Partner, Innosight Derek R. Avery

C.T. Bauer Chair of Inclusive Leadership, Bauer College of Business, University of Houston Stephanie J. Creary

Assistant Professor of Management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania Michael A. Cusumano

Deputy Dean; MIT Sloan Management Review Distinguished Professor of Management, MIT Sloan School of Management Julie Dervin

Global Head of Talent, Atlassian Amy C. Edmondson

Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management, Harvard Business School Johan Frishammar

Professor, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Luleå University of Technology Renée Richardson Gosline

Senior Lecturer, Management Science; Principal Research Scientist, MIT’s Initiative on the Digital Economy, MIT Sloan School of Management Dr. John D. Halamka

President, Mayo Clinic Platform, Mayo Clinic Morela Hernandez

Professor of Public Policy and Management; Faculty Director, Ford School Leadership Initiative, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan Linda A. Hill

Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School Georg Kell

Founding Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact; Chairman, Arabesque Group Paul Leonardi

Duca Family Professor of Technology Management, University of California, Santa Barbara Neha Thatte Mallik

Director of Product Management, Keurig Dr Pepper Shamin Mohammad

Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer, CarMax N. Craig Smith

Insead Chair in Ethics and Social Responsibility, European Institute of Business Administration (Insead) Mohan Subramaniam

Professor of Strategy and Digital Transformation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD) Donald Sull

Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management Zeynep Ton

Professor of the Practice, Operations Management, MIT Sloan School of Management Julia Wada

Group Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Innovation, Retired, Toyota Financial Services Katia Walsh

Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Levi Strauss & Co. Tensie Whelan

Clinical Professor of Business and Society; Director, Center for Sustainable Business, Leonard N. Stern School of Business, New York University Andrew Winston

Writer, Speaker, and Consultant, Winston Eco-Strategies