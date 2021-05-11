Turbulent Times Demand Dynamic Rules

Circumstances can change rapidly in an uncertain world — organizational rules should be designed to change along with them.

The Analysis The authors have developed their ideas about dynamic rules based on observations of how businesses have coped with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and on their previous research in three areas: Rule compliance among employees in high-technology organizations.

Effective organizational communication and employee involvement during times of change.

Increasing employee autonomy enabled by mobile and social technologies.

Over the past two decades, business leaders have been confronted with a great deal of upheaval and uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic is but the most recent of such events; organizations have also contended with a global financial crisis, significant technological changes, and major political-economic developments, including Brexit and trade wars, thus far in the 21st century. In the future, challenges such as social unrest driven by income inequality, and severe weather caused by climate change, are predicted to cause even more chaos.

These events all signal a much more dynamic environment for business. Yet many of today’s organizational practices and processes were created for comparatively predictable and stable circumstances, with the goal of optimizing long-term efficiency and effectiveness. Recent developments have revealed that many of these practices are ill suited to today’s unpredictable and volatile times. The popular expression “the new normal” describes exactly that — an era characterized by uncertainty that needs to be met with new organizational perspectives and practices.

To prosper in dynamic times, businesses need to change their approach to rule-making and adherence. During the pandemic, some companies stuck to their established rules, to their detriment. For example, the world’s largest pork producer, Smithfield Foods, continued to operate with employees working in close quarters without protective barriers. Many employees came to work sick to earn the “responsibility bonus” the company awarded to workers who did not miss any shifts. The company was forced to shut down multiple plants following COVID-19 outbreaks and was later fined by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for violations in South Dakota and by Cal/OSHA for violations in California. In contrast, many meatpacking plants throughout the world modified their rules to increase social distancing on production lines and in break rooms, provided paid sick leave, and prohibited the use of temporary workers, all of which helped them continue to operate safely.1

It seems self-evident that when faced with a crisis, organizations should simply modify their policies.

About the Authors David R. Hannah (@daverhannah) and Christopher D. Zatzick are associate professors of management and organization studies at the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University. Jan Kietzmann (@7_dials) is associate professor of innovation and information systems at the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.