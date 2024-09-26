Webinar

Fuel AI Success With the Right Data and the Right People

Roger W. Hoerl, Thomas C. Redman, and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:57:39

Topics

Having the right data and people in place, and asking the right questions, can make or break your AI deployment.

It takes a lot to build and deploy AI models that work well. But when organizations put too much focus on the technology and the algorithms, they often overlook other essential elements, putting their programs at risk.

Business leaders can increase the likelihood that their AI programs succeed by assuming a greater role themselves. They need to start by identifying the right data to train and operate their AI models. They need to understand what questions to ask and what answers to look for. And they need to include the right people — not just technologists and data scientists, but a diverse set of roles with a diverse set of perspectives.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • What we mean by “the right data” — and why it is essential for success with AI.
  • The questions managers must ask as models are developed and deployed.
  • How statisticians can fill critical gaps on your AI team.
  • How managers can build their own — and their organization’s — capabilities.

About the Authors

Roger W. Hoerl is the Brate-Peschel Professor of Statistics at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., and coauthor of Leading Holistic Improvement With Lean Six Sigma 2.0. Thomas C. Redman is president of Data Quality Solutions and author of People and Data: Uniting to Transform Your Organization. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

