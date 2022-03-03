Webinar

How Al Spurs Employee Engagement and Innovation at Levi Strauss & Co.

David Kiron, Shervin Khodabandeh, Katia Walsh, and Allison Ryder Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy Runtime 0:39:23

Topics

Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy

The Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy initiative explores the growing use of artificial intelligence in the business landscape. The exploration looks specifically at how AI is affecting the development and execution of strategy in organizations.

In collaboration with

BCG
More in this series

What to Read Next

  1. Podcast: Me, Myself, and AI

  2. Top Performers Have a Superpower: Happiness

  3. Toxic Culture Is Driving the Great Resignation

  4. Winter 2022 Issue

Recent research — and practice — shows AI implementation positively affects organizational culture.

What if every employee could learn to use AI to improve their performance — and deliver more value to the enterprise? At Levi Strauss & Co., tech and nontech workers alike learn about AI through corporate boot camps, which have led to new initiatives in product design, operations, and customer engagement.

Join Katia Walsh, chief global strategy and AI officer at Levi Strauss & Co., as she explains how the company’s AI boot camps have transformed worker attitudes toward AI. Co-presenters David Kiron (MIT SMR) and Shervin Khodabandeh (BCG) will also share findings from their recent research on additional cultural benefits that come with corporate AI adoption.

In this session, you’ll learn:

  1. How implementing AI can improve organizational culture.
  2. How leaders can inspire workers to learn about and adopt new technologies.
  3. How organizations can measure the nonfinancial benefits of their AI implementation initiatives.

Topics

Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy

The Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy initiative explores the growing use of artificial intelligence in the business landscape. The exploration looks specifically at how AI is affecting the development and execution of strategy in organizations.

In collaboration with

BCG
More in this series

About the Authors

David Kiron is editorial director at MIT Sloan Management Review. Shervin Khodabandeh is a senior partner and managing director at BCG, and the coleader of BCG GAMMA (BCG’s AI practice) in North America. Katia Walsh is chief global strategy and AI officer at Levi Strauss & Co. Allison Ryder is the senior project editor of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

, ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.