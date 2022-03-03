How Al Spurs Employee Engagement and Innovation at Levi Strauss & Co.

Recent research — and practice — shows AI implementation positively affects organizational culture.

What if every employee could learn to use AI to improve their performance — and deliver more value to the enterprise? At Levi Strauss & Co., tech and nontech workers alike learn about AI through corporate boot camps, which have led to new initiatives in product design, operations, and customer engagement.

Join Katia Walsh, chief global strategy and AI officer at Levi Strauss & Co., as she explains how the company’s AI boot camps have transformed worker attitudes toward AI. Co-presenters David Kiron ( MIT SMR ) and Shervin Khodabandeh (BCG) will also share findings from their recent research on additional cultural benefits that come with corporate AI adoption.

In this session, you’ll learn:

How implementing AI can improve organizational culture. How leaders can inspire workers to learn about and adopt new technologies. How organizations can measure the nonfinancial benefits of their AI implementation initiatives.