To optimize global innovation efforts, multinationals must calibrate integration with subsidiaries based on market conditions.

Digital globalization has opened novel avenues for international expansion, yet rising geopolitical tensions and nationalism create new types of friction. In some markets, strong local forces, such as trade restrictions and nationalism, may limit the security and portability of digital assets, and raise uncertainty and risk.

Related Reading S. Nambisan and Y. Luo, Think Globally, Innovate Locally, MIT Sloan Management Review, Feb. 23, 2022.

For new insights into how companies can navigate these challenges to pursue innovation in global markets, please join Satish Nambisan and Yadong Luo, coauthors of The Digital Multinational: Navigating the New Normal in Global Business (MIT Press). They’ll explain how digital business strategies can help multinationals work across borders to innovate and create new value.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How digital tools are enabling designers and developers both to share digital assets globally and to leverage those assets to meet the needs of local markets.

How to understand whether an individual country’s market policies, infrastructure, and culture create risk or opportunity for innovation activities and partnerships.

Why you should adapt your approach to engagement with innovation sources depending on local market conditions.

How digital platforms can support close as well as more arm’s-length relationships as needed to manage risk.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy