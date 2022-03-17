Webinar

How Digital Multinationals Innovate Across Borders

Satish Nambisan, Yadong Luo, and Elizabeth Heichler Runtime 0:58:18

Topics

What to Read Next

  1. Podcast: Me, Myself, and AI

  2. Toxic Culture Is Driving the Great Resignation

  3. Top Performers Have a Superpower: Happiness

  4. Spring 2022 Issue

To optimize global innovation efforts, multinationals must calibrate integration with subsidiaries based on market conditions.

Digital globalization has opened novel avenues for international expansion, yet rising geopolitical tensions and nationalism create new types of friction. In some markets, strong local forces, such as trade restrictions and nationalism, may limit the security and portability of digital assets, and raise uncertainty and risk.

For new insights into how companies can navigate these challenges to pursue innovation in global markets, please join Satish Nambisan and Yadong Luo, coauthors of The Digital Multinational: Navigating the New Normal in Global Business (MIT Press). They’ll explain how digital business strategies can help multinationals work across borders to innovate and create new value.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • How digital tools are enabling designers and developers both to share digital assets globally and to leverage those assets to meet the needs of local markets.
  • How to understand whether an individual country’s market policies, infrastructure, and culture create risk or opportunity for innovation activities and partnerships.
  • Why you should adapt your approach to engagement with innovation sources depending on local market conditions.
  • How digital platforms can support close as well as more arm’s-length relationships as needed to manage risk.

Topics

About the Authors

Satish Nambisan is the Nancy and Joseph Keithley Professor of Technology Management at the Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University. His research focuses on innovation management, entrepreneurship, and technology management. Yadong Luo is the Emery M. Findley Distinguished Chair and professor of management at the University of Miami Herbert Business School, and a fellow of the Academy of Management, and a fellow of the Academy of International Business. Prior to joining academia, he worked in international business and policy-making. Elizabeth Heichler is executive editor of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

, ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.