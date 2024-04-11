Ask Sanyin: Are You Haunted by the Old Boss?

In this short video, new leaders will learn how to step out of their predecessor’s shadow and confidently pursue their own agenda.

It can be difficult to replace a former company leader who was beloved and respected. What do you do when you’re constantly hearing “You have big shoes to fill”? It’s crucial to understand your specific superpowers and what you bring to the role that’s unique. It’s also important to understand that the challenges faced by your predecessor are likely quite different from the ones you’re confronting today.

In this short video, MIT Sloan Management Review columnist Sanyin Siang offers three straightforward tips on what you can do to step out of a former leader’s shadow and make your new position your own.

